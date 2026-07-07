Loudoun United FC Announces Time Change for Saturday's PRINX Tires USL Cup Match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's PRINX Tires USL Cup match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, July 11, at F.N.B. Stadium has been moved to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Saturday's match marks Loudoun United FC's final group stage match of the 2026 PRINX Tires USL Cup. The match will still be streamed live on ESPN+.

All tickets already issued for the match will remain valid for the new start time.







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