Loudoun United FC Earns Point in Dramatic 2-2 Draw against Sporting JAX

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC earned a point at Segra Field, playing Sporting JAX to a dramatic 2-2 draw in USL Championship action. Arquímides Ordóñez and Abdellatif Aboukoura found the back of the net for Loudoun in the second half, but Sporting JAX scored deep into stoppage time to leave the first meeting between the two clubs level.

Match Summary

Loudoun opened the match looking to control possession and apply pressure in the attacking third. They saw more of the ball throughout the opening half and continued to create opportunities around the Sporting JAX penalty area. Despite Loudoun's pressure, Sporting JAX opened the scoring shortly before halftime. Emil Jääskeläinen found Kieran Sadlier inside the attacking third, and Sadlier converted in the first minute of stoppage time to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage entering the break.

Loudoun continued pushing forward in the second half, testing Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares and searching for a way back into the match. The hosts' pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Thorleifur Úlfarsson connected with Ordóñez, who finished the opportunity to bring Loudoun level.

They continued attacking after the equalizer and completed the comeback in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Kwame Awuah found Aboukoura, who put his effort into the back of the net to give Loudoun a late 2-1 advantage. Sporting JAX responded moments later, however, as Jääskeläinen scored in the third minute of stoppage time to level the match at 2-2 and close out the scoring.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance and conceding the late equalizer:

"I thought it was a scrappy first half from both teams. We had more of the ball but did not create as much as we wanted, and we were disappointed with the goal we conceded because we switched off on a long ball. The changes in the second half gave us energy, and we created enough chances to deserve the 2-1 lead, but we have to see the game out from there. The players were gutted afterward because we felt we should have come away with three points. We will take the positives from our attacking play, work on the goals we conceded and look to put those things right against Pittsburgh."

Forward Abdellatif Aboukoura on scoring his first goal at Segra Field this season and the team's mentality moving forward:

"It feels good, obviously, to score in front of my family, but I think we still have a long way to go. We needed to come out of that game with three points. There are a lot of things we need to work on, but the most important thing right now is that we do not quit. We have to stay together and continue improving as a group. At the end of the day, there are 11 guys on the field who need to give 100 percent. We have to prevent goals before we can start talking about scoring them. We all need to fight and push together."

Notes

Christian Torres reached 50 career USL Championship appearances after featuring against Sporting JAX.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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