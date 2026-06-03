USL Cup Hopes Hinge on Saturday's Matchup

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The Hounds are approaching their penultimate Group 6 match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this Saturday when they visit the Charleston Battery, and getting a result in South Carolina is a must if the team is to advance to the knockout rounds.

Looming for the Battery is their final group stage match against the Charlotte Independence on July 11, which means either of those teams would win the group by winning their final two matches. But that matchup also means one is assured of dropping points, giving the Hounds a clear path to - at minimum - second place and the potential to claim the one wild card in the quarterfinals.

A win Saturday for the Hounds would put them atop the group for the time being, as Charlotte does not play its next USL Cup match until June 24. It would also mean the Hounds stand a good chance to advance with one more win July 11 against Loudoun United; 10 points secured a wild card spot in the 2025 edition.

A draw would mean penalty kicks for the second Cup match in a row, and that outcome would be consequential.

Group 6 Standings Games Played Points

Charleston Battery 2 6

Charlotte Independence 2 5

Riverhounds 2 4

Loudoun United 1 0

Richmond Kickers 2 0

Greenville Triumph 1 0

Should the Hounds win on penalties, it would get them to six points, and nine potentially could be enough to win the division or claim the wild card. A second consecutive loss in a shootout would leave the Hounds on five points, meaning they would then need to defeat Loudoun and get help in multiple other matches to advance.

An outright defeat would eliminate the Hounds from the race for the top spot in the group, and with seven points being their maximum, they would be effectively out of the wild card hunt, as well.

The Hounds' match against the Charleston Battery kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, and it can be seen on SportsNet Pittsburgh (joined in progress), SportsNet Pittsburgh+ and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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