Barnes, Kelp Land on Team of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - After combining on the game-winning goal Saturday against Indy Eleven, Pittsburgh Riverhounds defenders Perrin Barnes and Lasse Kelp were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 14/15, the league announced this afternoon.

Kelp scored the lone goal of the 1-0 victory over Indy - the first goal of his career - in stoppage time with a left-footed finish from a sharp angle after receiving a pass curled into the box from Barnes, who got the assist on the goal.

Barnes had an active two-way match sharing the team lead with three chances created and coming second only to Albert Dikwa for touches in the opponent's penalty area. He also won 5 of 8 duels and won all three of his tackles defensively. Kelp led the Hounds with 11 of 14 duels won and shared the team lead with six clearances in the match, and he also had one chance created before his finish to give the Hounds a third consecutive clean sheet victory.

For both players, it is their first time this season in the league's best 11 after they each earned a bench spot earlier in 2026. It is Barnes' second career Team of the Week appearance, the other coming, coincidentally, in Week 14 a season ago.

The Hounds return to action this Saturday, when they visit Hartford Athletic for a 7 p.m. kickoff that can be seen on KDKA+ locally and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.