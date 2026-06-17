Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 14/15

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 14/15 on Tuesday morning.

Pinzon earned his spot on the Team of the Week Bench after contributing with a valuable assist to Johnny Rodriguez, who sealed the deal for the Lights as the team went on to win its first match away from home at Birmingham Legion (2-1).

Beyond his assist, team captain Pinzon created the most chances (3), kept 87% pass accuracy, and kept 100% accuracy in crossing.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field for World Soccer Night on Saturday, June 20 to host Orange County SC. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 14/15:

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - Lasse Kelp, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Nick Scardina, Rhode Island FC

D - Perrin Barnes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Kobe Hernández-Foster, Detroit City FC

M - Zach Duncan, Louisville City FC

M- Blaine Ferri, Lexington SC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC

F - Marcus Epps, Lexington SC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Sebastian Anderson (HFD), Joel Garcia (MB), CJ Olney (BKN), Christian Pinzón (LV), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Chris Hegardt (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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