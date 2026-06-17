CJ Olney Jr. Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Bench Selection
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC men's midfielder CJ Olney Jr., on loan from the Philadelphia Union, has earned a place on the USL Championship Team of the Week bench for Week 14/15 following his performance against Louisville City.
Olney Jr. was at the heart of Brooklyn's attack, setting up the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute when he sprang a fast break that Stefan Stojanovic finished from outside the box to put Brooklyn ahead 2-1. He created six chances on the night and completed 38 passes at 86.8 percent accuracy, including six long balls, while also registering a shot on target.
Brooklyn FC men continue their USL Championship season on the road this Wednesday, June 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Indy Eleven, before returning to Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET for Rep Your Country Night. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite national team kit to celebrate the beautiful game. Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Brooklyn FC Celebrates Rep Your Country Night on June 20 at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
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- Siaha Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Barnes, Kelp Land on Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 14/15 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- CJ Olney Jr. Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Bench Selection - Brooklyn FC
- Ferri, Epps Named to Week 14/15 USL Championship Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Battery's Pirmann Wins USLC Coach of the Week, Ycaza on Team of the Week for Week 14/15 - Charleston Battery
- Danny Vitiello Earns Third Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
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