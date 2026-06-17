FC Tulsa Look to Get Back on Track in Midweek Matchup

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa looks to bounce back from consecutive defeats as they start a five-match Western Conference homestand against Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS MONTEREY BAY FC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: Fox23, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

Charleston Battery 5:1 FC Tulsa

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Patriots Point - Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Tulsa struck early with a familiar cadence as midfielder Jamie Webber found the feet of forward Remi Cabral on the break as the Frenchmen slotted the Scissortails ahead in the 15th minute. The lead for the Black and Gold was short-lived, however, as the Battery responded with two goals of their own in the next four minutes. They tacked one more on in stoppage time of the first half to head to the locker room with a 3-1 advantage.

It was more of the same for the hosts in the second half as two more goals padded their lead. Tulsa recorded eight shots in the period but could not find the back of the net as the Scissortails had their five-match league unbeaten streak snapped.

Cabral's goal was his fourth of the regular season and eighth across all competitions. Webber's assist was his fourth across all competitions as he connected with Cabral for the second consecutive match just three minutes earlier than the prior one.

KEY STORYLINES

FC Tulsa will look to get back on track after having its five-match league unbeaten streak snapped on Saturday. As the Scissortails continue to welcome players back from injury, they hope to start another run especially with their next five league matches all at ONEOK Field.

The Tulsa back line of Lamar Batista, Alonzo Clarke and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel had allowed two goals in their first four matches together. They will now search for answers after allowing seven in the last two as they continue to build chemistry and maintain their imposing identity.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Grant Robinson: Robinson has made an immediate impact since arriving to northeast Oklahoma which saw the club extend him through the 2026 season. With Owen Damm suffering a lower leg injury, he has stepped into that left wingback position and been a strong defensive presence with 18 clearances in five appearances.

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 17 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and four assists in the process. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look for some stability up top.

Forward Remi Cabral: After a brief two-match spell, Cabral arrived back in the lineup up top and has delivered with a pair of fast break goals in consecutive matches. The French forward has tallied a team-high eight goals across all competitions in 2026 and has proven to be a go-to man in the box which will be crucial for the club to reach its goals this year.

OPPONENT INFO: MONTEREY BAY FC

This is the eighth meeting between Tulsa and Monterey Bay with the Scissortails currently undefeated against their West Coast counterparts. The last three victories for Tulsa in this series have all been comeback efforts including this year's affair in California which saw Jeorgio Kocevski slot home the match winner in the second half. Tulsa have won all three meetings against Monterey Bay at ONEOK Field by a combined score of six goals to two.

Alex Covelo's first match at the helm of Monterey Bay came against Tulsa this season, but his side have reeled off three consecutive victories in league play after just two points in their first nine league matches in 2026. Riley Bidois (four goals) and Paul Gindiri (three assists) lead the way in the attack as the club has scored multiple goals in five of its last six matches across all competitions.

KEY STATISTICS

- This match features the second lowest (TUL, 46.15%) and fourth lowest (MB, 48.68%) possession rate teams in the Western Conference.

- FC Tulsa have allowed the second fewest shots in the West this season (119) while Monterey Bay ranks last in shots (9.92/match).

- Both teams are used to physical play as Monterey Bay lead the league in fouls conceded (18.25) while Tulsa rank fourth (15.55).

- Remi Cabral's 0.93 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history (min. 10 matches).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on getting back on track:

"I think there's a lot to look at and improve from that last match. At times, the worst thing you can have is more time to dwell on a result like that. A good thing about having a short turnaround is we can move on quickly, so we are following our process. We had our film review and will look to apply those things to the game on Wednesday."

Spencer on team mentality entering homestand:

"We know we have to be good at home, but we have to just be focused on the next game. We can't get carried away thinking about the games to come. It is nice to know that you have multiple home games in a row, but for us, I think we have to stay focused on what we need to do in the next game."

Lamar Batista on relationships building on pitch:

"We just have to trust our process. Last game, we just didn't do what we were supposed to. That can happen against a good team that can punish you, but we never want to overreact to a loss. It's a big one and it hurts, but we have a quick game on Wednesday, and I trust our back line and our front group."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on recovering from Saturday:

"I think it's good to have a quick game after this poor performance from us. The mindset was not right from us in the beginning, so we need to change that and fight more. We have some values in this club. We're going to bring a culture, and that kind of game is not in our DNA. We have to respond, so there's no better opportunity than play a few days after that, especially in front of our fans."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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