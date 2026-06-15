Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Wednesday, June 17 - 7:30 p.m.
Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TICKETS
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.
MATCHDAY TIMELINE
Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.
STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.
Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
MATCH PREVIEW
FC Tulsa will look to rebound from Saturday's road defeat and get back to their winning ways. They welcome in a Monterey Bay side they took down in California a month and half ago in this midweek clash.
PROMOTIONS
Western Night: FC Tulsa is excited to celebrate Western Night with promotional highlights of Wednesday's match including an FC Tulsa kid's cowboy hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate along with FC Tulsa bandanas for the first 500.
STORY OF THE WEEK
FC Tulsa unveiled its new alternate jersey dubbed the Route 66 Centennial Kit ahead of the club's celebration of the Mother Road's centennial on Saturday night. The new threads are now on sale to the general public online and will be available for purchase at Saturday's match along with our team shop at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex.
The "Route 66 Centennial Kit" is an ode to America's most famous road as it celebrates its 100th year. Running from Chicago to Los Angeles, the highway has been a beacon of westward migration with Tulsa serving as the "Capital of Route 66", benefitting as a bridge between the Midwest and Southwest. It is the city's connection to the road that has led to its central role in preserving it and showcasing its history and impact for generations to come.
MATCH UPDATES
Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.
PARKING
Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.
$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.
PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS
Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!
PRE-MATCH SOCIAL
FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match tailgate at Elgin Park Brewery at 5:00 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!
TEAM SHOP
Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Wednesday, June 17 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Wednesday, June 17 - 7:30 p.m.
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