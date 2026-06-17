Siaha Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Following their most impressive win of the season over previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Rowdies, goalkeeper Antony Siaha of Hartford Athletic was named to the United Soccer League Championship Team of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.
Siaha posted his league-leading sixth clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win over league leader Tampa Bay Rowdies, making five saves en route to his fourth win of the season.
On the season, the 28-year-old sits second in the USL Championship in total saves with 35 and has guided Hartford to the second-least goals conceded in the league this season (10).
Siaha and Athletic host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, June 20th, at 7:00 p.m.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026
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