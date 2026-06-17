Detroit City FC Opens AlumniFi Field Preview Center; Deposits Available Now

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit, Mich. - Detroit City FC today announced the opening of the AlumniFi Field Preview Center at the Mercado in Mexicantown, offering deposit holders a first-hand look at the vision, story, and seating opportunities connected to the club's future forever home, AlumniFi Field at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

Open to deposit holders by appointment only, the preview center will begin booking visits this summer, timed to build on the energy surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026. Located just a few blocks from the future stadium site, the space is designed as a hub where supporters can explore updated interior and exterior renderings and learn more about premium and season ticket options.

The preview center features a replica of an AlumniFi Field suite, along with a mix of audio and visual elements that highlight the club's story, as well as updated interior and exterior stadium renderings. A 3D stadium model created by local Detroit-area firm Zoyes Creative will serve as the centerpiece of one showroom area, helping bring the project to life for visitors.

Detroit City FC also announced today that the interior spaces of the stadium will be designed by award-winning architecture firm Disbrow Iannuzzi. The partners have led the design of many iconic structures in and around Detroit and beyond, such as Spotlite, The Congregation, Titletown in Green Bay, and Louis Armstrong Stadium in NYC.

The preview center opening comes at a time when more than 6,000 season ticket deposits have already been placed for the inaugural season at AlumniFi Field.

DCFC will soon announce a community owners meeting in the space to further celebrate this historic step in the development process.

As part of this update, the club also shared a revised project timeline that now targets the stadium opening for the 2028 USL Championship season. While planning, design, partnership development, and community engagement continue to advance in the near term, the adjusted timeline is intended to ensure Detroit City FC and its partners deliver the strongest possible fan experience, matchday environment, and long-term community impact. Plans are underway for a ceremonial groundbreaking for AlumniFi Field in July.

Detroit City FC has also introduced an updated priority ranking system designed to recognize community ownership, uninterrupted season ticket seniority, and early deposit commitment, while creating a transparent path for future seating selection. More information on deposit priority is available at alumnififield.com.

Season tickets for the 2027 season are slated to go on sale in mid-July. Additional details on season ticket packages and plans can be found at detcityfc.com/tickets. Detroit City FC will play the 2027 season at its current home, Keyworth Stadium, in Hamtramck.

DCFC Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Mann, quote:

"Opening the preview center at the Mercado gives our supporters and the broader community a place to connect with what AlumniFi Field is becoming in a way that feels tangible and immediate. The response so far has been incredibly strong, and we are excited to roll out this space in the heart of our community, as we continue to build out a permanent home for soccer in Detroit just a few blocks down the street."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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