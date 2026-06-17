Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Center-Forward Annise Saidi on Loan from Major League Soccer Side San Diego FC

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - Tuesday - Monterey Bay FC (MBFC) announced today that the Club has acquired center-forward Annise Saidi on loan from Major League Soccer side San Diego FC (SDFC) through the end of the 2026 USL Championship season. The loan is effective immediately, with San Diego retaining the right to recall.

One of the most promising young prospects in North America, Saidi developed in the Philadelphia Union Academy before signing a Homegrown contract with San Diego FC in 2025. Since turning professional, the 17-year-old has gained valuable experience within the San Diego FC first-team environment, earning appearances in MLS and cup competitions while continuing his development against senior opposition.

At the international level, Saidi has represented Tunisia at the U-17 level, recording five goals in 10 appearances and helping his nation qualify for and compete at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He featured in all four of Tunisia's matches at the tournament and scored in a 6-0 victory over Fiji, showcasing the finishing ability, movement, and attacking instincts that have established him as one of Tunisia's brightest young talents.

"Annise is an exciting young attacker with tremendous potential and a very bright future ahead of him," said Monterey Bay FC Director of Recruitment Tony Awor. "Despite his age, he has already gained valuable experience in a professional environment and has shown the qualities needed to impact matches at a high level. We're thrilled to welcome him to Monterey Bay and look forward to supporting his continued growth while strengthening our attacking group for the remainder of the season."

Transaction: Monterey Bay FC acquires center-forward Annise Saidi on loan from San Diego FC through the end of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. San Diego FC retains the right to recall.

For the latest news and Club updates, visit MontereyBayFC.com and follow @MontereyBayFC across social media platforms.







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