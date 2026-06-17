Brooklyn FC Celebrates Rep Your Country Night on June 20 at Maimonides Park

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET (gates open at 5:00 p.m. ET) as Brooklyn FC hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Championship action. With the world's biggest tournament underway, the club is throwing a borough-wide party celebrating the heritage of its players, its fans, and the global game.

Fans are encouraged to rep their roots by wearing their favorite national team kit to the stadium. Anyone who comes dressed repping their country can earn free access to the field to watch warm-ups up close before kickoff. The evening also marks the debut of Brooklyn FC's new jerseys, featuring front-of-kit partner Electrolit.

Throughout the evening, Maimonides Park will feature a full slate of fan experiences and activations, including:

A limited-edition Timothy Weah bobblehead presented by Electrolit for the first 500 fans through the gates, featuring the U.S. national team star and Brooklyn FC investor in a club kit with his signature No. 21.

Flags representing the nationalities of the Brooklyn FC men's roster on display around the park.

A tie-dye station on the concourse for fans of all ages.

Bracelet and sign making.

Panini sticker trading.

A 1v1 and freestyle soccer area.

A halftime dance performance by The Movement Studio.

Whether you're a longtime supporter or attending your first Brooklyn FC match, Rep Your Country Night is a chance to come together, celebrate where you're from, and cheer on Brooklyn at home.

Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.