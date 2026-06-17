Danny Vitiello Earns Third Team of the Week Selection

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, the USL Championship announced the Week 14/15 Team of the Week. For his crucial role in Saturday's 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello was named to the league's weekly top 18. This is his third Team of the Week selection of the year, and second in the last two weeks.

The match didn't see many shots from either side, but when Vitiello was called into action he confidently made the stop. The Switchbacks tried to sneak in a goal early in the second half when a cross was headed on frame by Khori Bennett, but Vitiello collected it calmly. Bennett would have another chance in the 64th minute when he touched the ball around the defender to face Vitiello 1-v-1, but Danny jumped off his line to cut off the angle and kicked the ball away. The two clutch saves created a platform for Republic FC to net the game-winner in the 66th minute off the foot of Jack Gurr.

The clean sheet marks Vitiello's fourth of the regular season and 60th across all competitions for Republic FC. The three-time Goalkeeper of the Year finalist was already the club's all-time shutouts leader heading into the 2026 season, and earlier this year became Sacramento's all-time minutes leader.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday against New Mexico United. That match kicks off from Heart Health Park at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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