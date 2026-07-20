Ajago's Bicycle Score Nominated for Goal of the Week

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC striker Forster Ajago for Week 20 Goal of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET at USLChampionship.com.

With the match still scoreless three minutes into the second half of Saturday's contest at Charleston Battery, Republic FC worked a long throw-in from Aaron Essel into a dangerous look inside the box. Memo Rodriguez headed the ball into a crowded area, where Jared Timmer rose above his defender to flick it forward. Forster Ajago, at the top of the six-yard box, went airborne and connected with an acrobatic bicycle kick that beat the Charleston keeper and found the back of the net.

This is Forster's first Goal of the Week nomination of the year. The bicycle kick netted his third goal of the season, and it put Republic FC ahead on the road against one of the league's top home sides before Charleston equalized from the penalty spot in the second half.

Republic FC is back in action on Saturday, July 25, for Away Days at Oakland Roots SC. Fans looking to make the trip can learn more about discounted travel options at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays. The Indomitable Club returns to Heart Health Park on August 1 st for its annual State Fair match. Tickets remain available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2026

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