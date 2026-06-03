Somos Familia - New Mexico Launches Family 4 Pack Deal

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Bring your mijo's, mija's, Tio's, Tia's, Primo's and Prima's out for a night of fun family entertainment for only $49 + tax. New Mexico United today has announced a new family 4 pack for the rest of the teams 2026 season.

In order to claim your Family 4 Pack fans should head over to Seatgeek.com and select the game you would like to attend. From there select four tickets in the berm section and add it to your cart. At checkout the deal will automatically apply giving you the Family 4 Pack deal.

Fans will get their first chance to purchase this deal for the team's Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup against southwestern rival Phoenix Rising FC. For questions please call the New Mexico United ticket office at (505) 209-7529.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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