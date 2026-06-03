Somos Familia - New Mexico Launches Family 4 Pack Deal
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Bring your mijo's, mija's, Tio's, Tia's, Primo's and Prima's out for a night of fun family entertainment for only $49 + tax. New Mexico United today has announced a new family 4 pack for the rest of the teams 2026 season.
In order to claim your Family 4 Pack fans should head over to Seatgeek.com and select the game you would like to attend. From there select four tickets in the berm section and add it to your cart. At checkout the deal will automatically apply giving you the Family 4 Pack deal.
Fans will get their first chance to purchase this deal for the team's Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup against southwestern rival Phoenix Rising FC. For questions please call the New Mexico United ticket office at (505) 209-7529.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- USL Cup Hopes Hinge on Saturday's Matchup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Rumpke Waste and Recycling as Official Club Partner - Lexington SC
- Somos Familia - New Mexico Launches Family 4 Pack Deal - New Mexico United
- USL CUP Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Westchester SC: June 6, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- A Journey Years in the Making: Joseluis's Commitment to Southern Methodist University Reflects the Strength of the El Paso Locomotive Academy Pathway - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Somos Familia - New Mexico Launches Family 4 Pack Deal
- Clean Sheet on the Road - United Steals a Point in Draw with Hartford
- New England Travels - New Mexico Heads on the Road to Play Hartford Athletic
- Kipp, Kipp, Hooray! United Takes Down the Battery, 1-0
- Back in Turquoise - United to Debut New Kit Saturday against Charleston Battery