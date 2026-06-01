Clean Sheet on the Road - United Steals a Point in Draw with Hartford
Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Hartford, CT - New Mexico United took on the Hartford Athletic on the road tonight, earning a hard-fought point in a chippy 0-0 stalemate with just as many yellow cards as there were shots on goal.
In the 14th minute of the match, Niall Reid-Stephen had a shot slip just right of the goalpost after an accurate cross from Greg Hurst. Reid-Stephen would get another opportunity just six minutes later after being fouled just outside of the keeper's box, but his shot narrowly missed, dinging the top right corner of the crossbar.
The shutout continued all the way through the second half and six minutes of added time. In the 88th minute Beverly Makangila picked up a red card dropping Hartford down to 10 men the rest of the match. A clean sheet from Kris Shakes and a scrappy defensive effort ensured New Mexico United didn't depart New England empty-handed, picking up a point on the road. Come and celebrate Pride Night as New Mexico United returns home to The Lab for their next bout against Phoenix Rising FC on June 6th at 7:25 pm MT. Tickets are available at seatgeek.com
This article was written by intern Ben Montoya
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