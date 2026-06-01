USL Includes Five Additional Clubs in 2027 Sanctioning Application

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







The United Soccer League (USL) has included five additional clubs in its application to U.S. Soccer for continued sanctioning of its professional leagues ahead of the 2027 season, further strengthening the league's national footprint across the USL Championship and USL League One.

The additions reflect continued growth across the USL's professional ecosystem as the organization builds toward an interconnected three-tier men's structure consisting of USL Premier (Division One), the USL Championship (Division Two), and USL League One (Division Three).

As part of this structure, the USL is aligning competition formats across divisions to support balanced schedules, credible movement between leagues, and future expansion opportunities. The long-term vision includes a unified framework designed to support competitive integrity, sustainable growth, and the future implementation of promotion and relegation.

The following clubs have been included in the USL's application to U.S. Soccer for the 2027 season, which is scheduled to begin in March 2027.

USL Championship

Atlético Dallas

Atlético Dallas will bring professional soccer to one of the country's most vibrant and passionate sports markets. Founded by lifelong friends and soccer enthusiasts Matt Valentine and Sam Morton alongside business partners Luther Ott and Dan McAlone, the ownership group has been further strengthened by the addition of sports entrepreneur Terrence Murphy and former U.S. Men's National Team player Kyle Martino. The club will play its home matches at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium and is investing in a long-term presence in Dallas through improvements to the Dallas Soccer Complex and the development of a future headquarters near Fair Park that will include front office operations, a retail shop, supporters' bar and restaurant, and the club's first street court.

USL League One

Sporting Cascades

Sporting Cascades will make its professional debut in Eugene, Oregon, playing its home matches at Civic Park, a soccer-specific venue built on the site of the historic Civic Stadium. The club is led by primary owner Bill Cornog, a Eugene native and board member of Blue Crow Sports Group, which has ownership interests in professional clubs across Europe and North America. Sporting Cascades expands the USL's presence in the Pacific Northwest and adds another community-rooted club to one of the country's strongest soccer regions.

Port St. Lucie SC

Port St. Lucie SC is led by Founder and CEO Gustavo Suarez and President and Co-Founder Agostina "Pepa" Galimberti. The club's long-term plans include a proposed 6,000-seat soccer-specific venue that will serve as the centerpiece of Walton & One, a larger mixed-use development project in Port St. Lucie. The project reflects the club's commitment to establishing a permanent home for professional soccer on Florida's Treasure Coast.

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC continues the organization's investment in professional soccer in South Florida. Led by Chairman and Founder Tommy Smith, the club is part of a broader soccer ecosystem that includes a professional women's team in the Gainbridge Super League, as well as pre-professional teams in the USL W League and USL League Two. The ownership group also includes U.S. Men's National Team player Gio Reyna.

Thousand Oaks (Name TBD)

The Thousand Oaks club will be operated by Oak Sports Holding, a sports and entertainment company with investments across professional sports, entertainment, and real estate. Led by Founder and CEO Mark Noorzai, the organization has been actively involved in growing the game through various initiatives in Ventura County. The club further expands USL League One's presence in Southern California, joining AV Alta FC as the league continues to grow across the region.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

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