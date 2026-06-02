FC Tulsa Continues Partnership with Webco Industries

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today its partnership with Webco Industries, a company creating the future of the tubing industry one relationship at a time.

"Building on a fantastic season in 2025, FC Tulsa is proud to continue our partnership with Webco Industries for a second consecutive season," FC Tulsa Chief Business Officer Matthew Osbon. "This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to the community, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Webco industries for many years to come."

Founded in 1969, Webco Industries' mission is to continuously build on its strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages which means making bold choices when the time is right to serve its trusted teammates, partners, communities and industry at large better.

"Webco Industries is excited to partner with FC Tulsa for a second consecutive year," a spokesperson for Webco Industries said. "FC Tulsa consistently creates a friendly, family-oriented atmosphere and delivers an outstanding entertainment experience that our trusted teammates and their families truly enjoy. It's a great way to reward our hard-working team, and we're proud to continue supporting an organization that brings our community together in such a positive and engaging way."

For more information about Webco Industries, visit webcotube.com.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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