FC Tulsa Acquire Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan from Minnesota United FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it has acquired forward Logan Dorsey on loan from Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC, pending league and federation approval. He will be available for selection on Saturday, June 6 against San Antonio FC.

"We are excited to have Logan join us and add to our group," said General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "Logan is a player who knows the league, adds to our attack and embodies the culture we expect from our players. His work ethic, professionalism and team-first mentality make him a great fit for our club."

Dorsey arrives in Oklahoma after a previous loan spell with Rhode Island FC where he compiled two goals in 11 appearances in 2026 across all competitions. Prior to this, he had been a key contributor to Minnesota United FC 2's semifinal run in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro in 2025. There, he tallied 12 goals and four assists as one of the league's top attacking players.

The 23-year-old's USL Championship experience dates back to 2019 with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC where he made six appearances including his professional debut on May 15 in the U.S. Open Cup. His first professional goal followed just 24 days later in his first career league appearance in a 3-0 win over Tacoma Defiance on June 8.

Born in Evergreen, Colorado, Dorsey spent his youth career with the Colorado Rapids' Academy system in 2017. He would go on to play his collegiate soccer career at Gonzaga University before transferring to the University of Kentucky finishing with a combined 23 goals in 44 appearances. In his senior year in 2024, he became the first Wildcat in school history to record a pair of hat tricks in a single season finishing with a career-high 14 goals.

2026 FC Tulsa Roster (as of June 5, 2026):

Goalkeeper (3): Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen, Alexander Tambakis

Defender (9): Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre, Grant Robinson, Lucas Stauffer, Harvey St Clair

Midfielder (8): Marcos Cerato, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber

Forward (6): Remi Cabral, Kalil ElMedkhar, Bruno Lapa, Stefan Lukic, Nelson Pierre, Logan Dorsey

*USL Academy signing

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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