OCSC Travels to Lancaster for USL Cup Clash with AV Alta FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC heads to Lancaster on Saturday night for a Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup against AV Alta FC in a match that carries little significance in the tournament standings but no shortage of storylines.

Both clubs enter the contest with 0-2-0 records in USL Cup play and have already been eliminated from advancement contention, making the match largely academic from a tournament perspective. For Orange County SC, however, the fixture presents an important opportunity to rotate the squad, manage minutes, and provide valuable experience for several young players as the club continues its focus on the USL Championship campaign.

OCSC will be without standout academy product Jamir Johnson, who is currently in Spain with the United States Youth National Team. Johnson recently earned another U.S. call-up and remains one of the country's most experienced youth internationals. His absence opens the door for other young players to make an impression, with Apolo Marinch expected to receive an increased role and an opportunity to showcase his development in a competitive environment.

While the stakes in the standings may be minimal, emotions are unlikely to be. AV Alta has spent much of its brief existence attempting to establish a regional rivalry with Orange County SC, and Saturday's match could carry a physical edge as a result.

The clubs last met in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a dramatic contest that ended in a 2-2 draw before AV Alta advanced 4-2 in a penalty shootout. During that match on April 15, 2025, AV Alta committed 16 fouls and consistently disrupted Orange County's rhythm with an aggressive approach.

Mohamadou War and Ousmane Sylla scored for OCSC in regulation, and both players are expected to feature prominently once again.

Orange County enters the match coming off a historic night in Santa Ana where the club played before the largest crowd in its history and secured a thrilling victory over Oakland Roots SC. With a bye week following that match and a lengthy road stretch ahead, Saturday provides an ideal opportunity for Head Coach Danny Stone to evaluate depth pieces while maintaining competitive sharpness.

AV Alta, meanwhile, will look to defend home turf at Lancaster Municipal Stadium and claim another result against its higher-division Southern California counterpart. The USL League One side has built its identity around intensity, energy, and physical play, and will likely attempt to turn the match into a battle rather than an open game.

Orange County SC continues its lengthy road stretch next week with a trip to New Mexico before playing four additional matches away from home. OCSC will return to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for a Prinx Tires USL Cup showdown against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, the key will be maintaining composure against what is expected to be a physical and aggressive AV Alta side. The hosts have shown a willingness to disrupt matches through pressure and challenges, making quick ball movement and disciplined decision-making essential for OCSC. With several regular starters likely to be rested, the match also presents an important opportunity for the club's younger players to earn valuable minutes and demonstrate they are ready to contribute during the busy summer schedule.

OCSC will also look to capitalize on transition opportunities. AV Alta's aggressive approach can leave space exposed defensively, and players like Ousmane Sylla and Mohamadou War have the pace and attacking quality to exploit those moments. If Orange County can remain organized defensively and be clinical when opportunities arise, they should create plenty of chances.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 0-0-1 all-time against AV Alta (Last 5 against AV Alta 0-0-1)

Players to Watch:

GK Tetsuya Kadono

F Apolo Marinch

Previous Matchup: U.S. Open Cup - 2025

Orange County SC 2-2 Av Alta FC (4-2 Pks) (April 14, 2025, Lancaster, CA)

Scoring Summary: 13' Ousmane Sylla, 67' Luca Mastrantonio, 75' Emmanuel Alaribe, 87' Mahamadou War

AV Alta Keys to the Match:

For AV Alta FC, success will likely come from turning the match into the type of physical battle that has become part of the club's identity. The USL League One side will look to press aggressively, compete for every loose ball, and make life uncomfortable for Orange County's rotated lineup. Playing at home, Alta will be motivated to secure another result against its Southern California counterpart and continue building what it hopes becomes a regional rivalry.

The hosts must also be effective in transition. AV Alta has been most dangerous when forcing turnovers and attacking quickly before opponents can recover defensively. If they can create chaos in midfield and capitalize on mistakes, they have the attacking talent to trouble Orange County and put pressure on a young OCSC lineup.

AV Alta 2025 USL League One Regular Season Record: 8 -10-12 (9th)

Goals Scored: 42 | Goals Allowed: 47 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

M Renden Thomas

M Ilias Aoumaich







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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