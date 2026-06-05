Loudoun United FC Sign Homegrown Liam Barrus to an Academy Contract

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that Loudoun County Native and VA Revolution Academy captain Liam Barrus has signed an academy contract with the club for the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

A Leesburg native and Woodgrove High School student, Barrus represents the next step in Loudoun United's commitment to building a clear local pathway for standout players in Northern Virginia. The 19-year-old defender has continued to develop through the regional soccer landscape, earning recognition for his leadership, defensive presence and ability to compete at a high level.

Barrus is currently a VA Revolution Academy player and team captain, where he has established himself as one of the top local prospects in the region. His rise has been defined by a steady climb through increasingly competitive levels of play. As a freshman at Woodgrove High School in 2022, Barrus earned a starting varsity role at center back, showcasing rare composure for a first-year player. He later tested himself in the UPSL Premier Division as a sophomore, competing against older and more physical opposition.

His junior year marked a breakout stretch both at the high school and academy levels. Barrus earned First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region honors while also wearing the captain's armband for his MLS NEXT team. That experience helped prepare him for the next stage of his development within Loudoun United's professional pathway.

During his senior year, Barrus trained with Loudoun United's USL Championship team during preseason, gaining valuable experience in a professional environment. Known for his leadership, work ethic and defensive tenacity, Barrus represents the club's continued commitment to identifying and developing local talent from within the Northern Virginia soccer community.

Barrus' signing marks another step in Loudoun United's ongoing investment in local development, providing a clear pathway for standout players in the region to progress toward the professional level.

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match this Saturday as they host Richmond Kickers at Segra Field for a 6:00 PM kickoff. Come out and watch Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.

Player: Liam Barrus

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 10/09/2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Leesburg, Virginia

Height: --

Status: Academy Contract







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