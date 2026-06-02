Ordóñez Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 13

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Arquímides Ordóñez has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week 13 performance in the club's 4-1 loss against Monterey Bay FC.

(F) - Arquímides Ordóñez - Arquímides Ordóñez recorded one goal and a 7.9 FotMob rating in the club's 4-1 loss against Monterey Bay FC this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Jesús De Vicente, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nelson Flores Blanco, San Antonio FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Rafferty Pedder, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Wesley Leggett, Monterey Bay FC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Christian Sorto, San Antonio FC - Player of the Week

F - Riley Bidois, Monterey Bay FC

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Perrin Barnes (PIT), Charlie Ostrem (TBR), Nick Firmino (LEX), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Colton Swan (CHS), Arquímides Ordóñez (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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