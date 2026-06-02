Ordóñez Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 13
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Arquímides Ordóñez has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week 13 performance in the club's 4-1 loss against Monterey Bay FC.
(F) - Arquímides Ordóñez - Arquímides Ordóñez recorded one goal and a 7.9 FotMob rating in the club's 4-1 loss against Monterey Bay FC this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven
D - Jesús De Vicente, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nelson Flores Blanco, San Antonio FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Rafferty Pedder, Sporting Club Jacksonville
M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC
M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Wesley Leggett, Monterey Bay FC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Christian Sorto, San Antonio FC - Player of the Week
F - Riley Bidois, Monterey Bay FC
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Perrin Barnes (PIT), Charlie Ostrem (TBR), Nick Firmino (LEX), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Colton Swan (CHS), Arquímides Ordóñez (LDN)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
- Three Phoenix Rising Representatives Named to USL TOTW 13 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Schneider Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 13 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino Named to Week 13 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Ordóñez Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 13 - Loudoun United FC
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