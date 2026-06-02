Oklahoma City Leaders Break Ground on $121-Million MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OKC Energy FC News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City leaders on Monday broke ground on the $121-million MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium that will serve as the home of the city's new USL Championship club, expected to kick off in the 2028 season.

The new stadium is scheduled to open in 2028 and will anchor a new sports and entertainment district just south of Bricktown.

"Today's stadium groundbreaking reflects a city that is relentlessly investing in itself," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "We are perhaps the only top 50 city to lack a multipurpose stadium, and it's kept us from opportunities in soccer and music, as well as in minor league football, collegiate and high school sports. In 2019, we decided to address that need. And even before we broke ground, we were already seeing new opportunities present themselves.

"We are also seeing this project become a catalyst for the parcel around it, which promises to develop into a vibrant new mixed-use district in the heart of our city. This MAPS 4 project continues our city's incredibly successful philosophy. When we invest in our city, we always reap rewards."

Located on nine acres where the Producers Cooperative Cotton Mill once stood, the property was donated to the City by multi-strategy investment firm Echo Investment Capital. The state-of-the-art stadium is poised to not only host professional soccer teams but also youth sports, concerts, community events and a United Football League team, also set to launch in 2028.

As the majority owner of OKC's professional soccer club, Echo is driving the OKC for Soccer | OKC es Fútbol movement and will operate the stadium, which will be the future home to both women's and men's teams.

Designed by architecture firm Populous, the venue will have an initial capacity of 10,000, with the ability to increase, if needed. The venue will feature modern amenities, premium fan experiences and have capacity for a variety of events. The field is United States Soccer Federation (USSF)-approved, and the majority of seating will be under a canopy cover.

The north side of the stadium opens to the downtown skyline, while a lightweight canopy roof and dynamic fabric facade frame OKC's open skies. The fabric facade will be enhanced by programmable LED lighting that will create energy for the fans and the local community. The venue will also feature a club, a supporters' section, locker rooms and suites.

MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, operated by Echo and their professional sports platform, and built in partnership with Russell Westbrook, Nick Gross, The Chickasaw Nation, Populous, Fields and Futures, and Robinson Park, a group bringing global creative energy and deep conviction in what OKC can become.

"This stadium will serve as far more than a sports and entertainment venue; it will be a community hub and a catalyst for a bold new cultural district in downtown Oklahoma City," said Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. "As the future home of our professional soccer club, it will also host concerts, events, and gatherings that bring people together and deliver on our promise to create meaningful experiences for our fans, partners, and community. This project reflects Oklahoma City's continued investment and its future, and we're proud to partner with the City of Oklahoma City on such a transformational vision."

Located east of the OKC Convention Center and south of Bricktown near I-40, the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium will be the centerpiece of a new multi-use entertainment district located within easy walking distance of the new Continental Coliseum, Bricktown, the convention center, and Scissortail Park. Echo Investment Capital also plans to develop the surrounding area into a sports-centered entertainment district in partnership with Robinson Park.

"The MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium is an investment in the future of Oklahoma City and the talent pipeline for our youth," Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamie C. Polk said. "This world-class venue will bring our community together while giving students a place to compete, perform, celebrate graduation, and dream bigger about their future right here at home."







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