Schneider Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 13
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship revealed the Team of the Week for Week 13 of the USL Championship season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Max Schneider earning a spot for his outstanding shift in the club's 2-0 win at Louisville City FC.
Rowdies Defender Charlie Ostrem also earned recognition for his performance in Louisville with a selection to the Team of the Week Bench. Ostrem recorded four interceptions and four recoveries in the match to help the Rowdies secure their league-leading seventh clean sheet of the season.
This marks Schneider's second Team of the Week selection this season. The German midfielder earned his first selection back in Week 1 of the campaign. Schneider recorded Tampa Bay's second goal against Louisville, burying an opportunity in stoppage time to put the match out of reach for the hosts. The 25-year-old also posted four clearances, two interceptions, and made three recoveries for the Rowdies in the middle of the field.
Schneider has played a pivotal part in Tampa Bay's undefeated start to the season, playing 923 minutes across his 11 appearances so far. His 14 tackles won and 12 interceptions rank him second on the squad in both categories.
The Rowdies pause in league action this weekend as they travel to take on Sporting JAX in Round 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET. A full three-point result for the Rowdies would clinch a spot in the Quarterfinals of the tournament as the top team in Group 7.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 13
GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven
D - Jesús De Vicente, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nelson Flores Blanco, San Antonio FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Rafferty Pedder, Sporting Club Jacksonville
M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC
M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Wesley Leggett, Monterey Bay FC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Christian Sorto, San Antonio FC - Player of the Week
F - Riley Bidois, Monterey Bay FC
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Perrin Barnes (PIT), Charlie Ostrem (TBR), Nick Firmino (LEX), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Colton Swan (CHS), Arquímides Ordóñez (LDN)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
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