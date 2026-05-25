Rowdies Announce 2026 Week of Service in Honor of Military Appreciation Month

Published on May 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the launch of the USL Championship club's 2026 Week of Service in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

The Rowdies are committed to honoring veterans and active service members by supporting initiatives and programs that are grounded in respect and admiration for their service. For this year's Week of Service, the Rowdies are honored to participate in three community events in partnership with Operation: Military Matters, Homeless Empowerment Program, and HEAVENDROPt.

Tuesday, May 26 - Packing Event with Operation: Military Matters

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will take part in a Packing Event in partnership with Operation: Military Matters. Rowdies players and staff will assist in packing care packages for deployed troops serving alongside Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Detective Tony Jurado, who is currently serving in the Florida Army National Guard as an Infantryman.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Jurado has proudly served in the Florida Army National Guard for the past 16 years. His wife is also a veteran and former Army nurse. The two met during Jurado's last deployment, and he credits her not only for her military service, but for being an incredible military spouse throughout his continued service.

Operation: Military Matters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sending care packages to military personnel stationed overseas. Their mission is to show our service members that they are supported and appreciated by their communities back home.

Wednesday, May 27 - Celebrity Chef with Homeless Empowerment Program

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will participate in the Homeless Empowerment Program's Celebrity Chef initiative, preparing and serving a meal to individuals in need.

Located in Clearwater, Homeless Empowerment Program seeks to cure the homeless epidemic. Since 1986, their mission has been to provide homeless and low-income families and individuals, including veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and an improved quality of life.

Thursday, May 28 - Parachute Packing Event with HEAVENDROPt

Tampa Bay Rowdies players, coaches, and front office staff will assist in a packing event with HEAVENDROPt, a local organization that recycles used military parachutes to produce bags, dog leashes, bracelets, and other products. All HEAVENDROPt products are handmade by veterans with disabilities and individuals with developmental disabilities.

HEAVENDROPt utilizes military parachutes dating all the way back to World War II and up to the present day. All parachutes are stored at the organization's warehouse in Largo, FL. Rowdies players and staff will aid in packing parachutes to move into HEAVENDROPt's main warehouse for easier accessibility.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2026

Rowdies Announce 2026 Week of Service in Honor of Military Appreciation Month - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.