San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named USL Championship Player of the Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Christian Sorto has been named USL Championship Player of the Week, joining SAFC defender Nelson Flores Blanco on the league's Team of the Week following the side's 4-4 draw at Sporting Club Jacksonville.

Sorto secured San Antonio's first Player of the Week honor this season, scoring two brilliant strikes to complete a second-half brace. The forward finished the match with five shots, including three on target, while completing 21 of 24 passes in 78 minutes of action. The pair of goals gave Sorto his second and third scores over the last two matches, also marking his second brace across all competitions for SAFC.

Flores Blanco earns his first recognition after assisting twice in a standout two-way performance. The defender also created three chances while contributing on the defensive end with four recoveries, three clearances and three tackles over the full 90 minutes.

The Salvadoran duo become San Antonio's eighth and ninth honorees, giving the squad 16 total Team of the Week selections this year.

San Antonio FC returns to play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, traveling to face off against FC Tulsa on Saturday, June 6. SAFC sits in first place of Group 3 through the first two rounds. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 14

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Jesús De Vicente, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nelson Flores Blanco, San Antonio FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Rafferty Pedder, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Wesley Leggett, Monterey Bay FC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Christian Sorto, San Antonio FC - Player of the Week

F - Riley Bidois, Monterey Bay FC

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Perrin Barnes (PIT), Charlie Ostrem (TBR), Nick Firmino (LEX), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Colton Swan (CHS), Arquímides Ordóñez (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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