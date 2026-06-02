Eric Dick Named to USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - For the second time this season, Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick has been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week". In the Boys in Blue's 1-0 victory over Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium, the Carmel native recorded six saves, two high claims, and 22 recoveries to earn his 33rd career clean sheet in regular-season play. The Butler product is tied for sixth on the league all-time list in Shutout Percentage (35.5%) and tied for 14th in clean sheets.

The 6'5 Dick was extraordinary, repeatedly claiming crosses and making comfortable saves on long-range shots. The Indy Eleven goalkeeper never appeared troubled by any of Rhode Island's six shots on target, facing 12 shots in the second half.

The 31-year-old Dick became the fourth Indy Eleven player to earn "Team of the Week" recognition twice this season, joining Jack Blake, captain Aodhan Quinn, and Bruno Rendon. Dick previously earned the honor after making a season-high seven saves against his former team, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, on April 4. In this week's USL-C stats, Dick is sixth in the league in saves with 28 and the team is tied for sixth in goals conceded with 11 allowed in 10 matches in 2026.

The Boys in Blue are undefeated in league play at Carroll Stadium this season (5-0-1) and in nine matches since August 30, 2025 (8-0-1). At the 1/3-point of the 2026 season, Indy Eleven is second in the 13-team USL-C Eastern Conference with a 5-2-3 record, a +5 goal differential, and 18 points.

Dick helped lead Pittsburgh to the 2025 title, winning the USL Championship MVP and Prinx Playoff MVP after allowing no goals in 450 minutes in four playoff games. Dick led the league with 15 clean sheets last season, ranking second in the league in saves (78) and goals against average (0.78).

He set a Pittsburgh record with 30 shutouts in two seasons there, winning the 2024 USL-C "Goalkeeper of the Year" and Golden Glove awards with a league-best 0.69 goals against average, a 79.1% save percentage, and a Goals Prevented mark of -11.06. His total of 14 shutouts in the 2024 regular-season is tied for third on the all-time list, as the Hounds conceded the fewest goals in the Championship. Dick moved into third place in the USL-C in saves (16) and 10th in save percentage (76.2).

Dick played four games for the Boys in Blue in 2021, recording a clean sheet.

The 2017 BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year for Butler was the first keeper selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft at pick #13 by Sporting Kansas City. He signed with Minnesota United FC in 2022.

Saturday is Racing Indy Night at Carroll Stadium when the Boys in Blue host USL League One side Forward Madison FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at 7 p.m. Tickets start at just $7 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Racing Milk Bottle at checkout for $4.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at only $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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