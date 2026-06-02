Sensational Performance Earns Danny Vitiello Team of the Week Honors
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 13 Team of the Week. For his performance in Saturday's match against Phoenix Rising, Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello was named to the league's weekly top squad.
Vitiello stood tall for the Indomitable Club all night and closed out the night with seven saves, his best single-game performance in nearly two years. After Phoenix converted two first-half penalties, Danny kept Republic FC in the match with a highlight reel second-half performance. As Phoenix's striker carried the ball forward in a 53rd minute breakaway, Vitiello came off his line to force an early shot and punched the ball away. Later in the half, Rising FC's Damian Rivera fired off a curling shot from the top of the box and Vitiello went all out to stretch to his left, hanging in the air long enough to send the ball out for a corner.
This is the third league honor for Vitiello this season. Republic FC's all-time minutes leader was first honored in Week 1 - when he became the USL Championship's clean sheets record holder - and after the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Across all competitions, he has recorded seven clean sheets in 2026, including a four-save shutout against MLS club Minnesota United in the Open Cup.
After three consecutive road games, Republic FC returns home this Saturday to host Monterey Bay FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Through the first two rounds of Group Play, The Quails are the only team in Group 1 to post two wins and two clean sheets, putting them on the brink of securing their spot in the knockout stage for the second straight year. Saturday's kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
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