Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Heating Up: SAFC enters the match on four-match scoring streak, its longest of the season, having netted eight goals in the span.

Finding His Form: Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev played a role in both of San Antonio's goals on Saturday, now recording four goal contributions in the last three matches across all competitions. The 19-year-old is now tied for the second-most goals on the team with 5.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 20-11-14 against the Eastern Conference with a +40 goal differential and 14 shutouts.

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USL Championship Match #12 - San Antonio FC at Sporting Club Jacksonville

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-1-5 (20 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

Sporting Club Jacksonville: 0-8-1 (1 pt; 13th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: This will be for the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #JAXvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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