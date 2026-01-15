OKC Soccer Stadium to Feature Closest Supporter Section in Global Soccer with on the Pitch Fan Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Soccer fans in Oklahoma City will be closer to the action than any fans in the world when the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium opens in 2028.

On Thursday, OKC for Soccer released new renderings of the stadium's supporters section showcase an "on the pitch" experience for fans behind the south goal. The experience, reminiscent of courtside seats at basketball arenas, will see supporters' feet on the actual playing surface.

"Soccer around the world is amazing because the supporters are part of the matchday experience," said OKC for Soccer President Court Jeske. "We don't want our supporters to feel like they're just renting a spot at the stadium - we want them to be immersed in the game. We want them to feel like they are part of the action.

"Putting our supporters' section closer than any other in the world - with their feet on the playing surface - is just one way we are delivering on that vision."

The new MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, which will host home matches for OKC's men's professional soccer team, is designed by world-renowned architecture firm Populous, whose previous projects include London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, and Nashville's GEODIS Park, among many others.

The stadium will have a capacity of just over 10,000, with a dedicated supporters' section for 1,500 fans. The section features a "safe standing" configuration with fold-down seats and drink rails and is recessed to ensure views from adjacent sections are unobstructed by the standing supporters.

"We are excited to develop an innovative experience that puts OKC's passionate soccer fans as close to the action as possible," said Populous Principal Phil Kolbo, who led the stadium bowl design and building layout on the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium. "The 'on the pitch' supporters section transforms the concept of the NBA courtside seat from an exclusive, largely unattainable seat into a unique and accessible fan experience that will help create a one-of-a-kind stadium atmosphere."

Renderings of the supporters' section were among several stadium images recently released following the MAPS 4 Subcommittee's and Citizens Advisory Board's independent recommendations to advance the venue's preliminary designs to the Oklahoma City Council. The images and information about the supporters section were shared at a packed fan event held last week for members of the 1910 Founders Club, the team's recently launched season ticket membership program.

OKC's new professional men's soccer team will kick off in 2028, competing in the USL Championship, the highest tier of the United Soccer League pyramid. The club's ownership group is led by principal owner Christian Kanady, founding partner and CEO of Echo Investment Capital, and includes a diverse coalition of athletes, operators, and community leaders dedicated to building a sustainable, world-class soccer club in Oklahoma City.

The MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, which will be managed by Echo, will anchor a new multi-use cultural district that will unify downtown Oklahoma City from the city center to the river. The development, which will be one of the largest downtown districts created to date, will be within easy walking distance of the new OKC Thunder arena, the convention center, Bricktown, and Scissortail Park.

OKC-based Lingo Construction named as stadium construction manager

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City Council voted to approve a construction management services contract with Lingo Construction for the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium.

"Lingo is excited to be part of this significant project that will serve the community in many ways," said Lingo Construction President Stan Lingo. "The stadium is designed to be more than a sports venue - it will serve as a gathering place that welcomes visitors from across the nation, supports local teams and events, and creates lasting memories for generations to come. We're honored to work alongside the City and our project partners to help bring this vision to life."

Construction on the stadium is expected to begin this spring, with the stadium scheduled to open in early 2028.







