LSC Announces Match Times for 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Contests

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The match times for Lexington SC's 2026 USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup schedule were announced Thursday. Lexington's home opener vs. Louisville City FC on March 6 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Every Friday night home match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. All Saturday contests and midweek ties will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, March 6 vs. Louisville City FC - 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 14 vs. Sacramento Republic FC - 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 25 vs. Brooklyn FC - 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 29 at San Antonio FC - 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11 vs. Rhode Island FC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18 at Orange County SC - 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 25 vs. Forward Madison FC - 7 p.m. ET*

Saturday, May 2 at Las Vegas Lights FC - 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 8 vs. Monterey Bay FC - 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 at Indy Eleven - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 30 at El Paso Locomotive FC - 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC - 4 p.m. ET*

Saturday, June 13 vs. San Antonio FC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20 vs. Indy Eleven - 7 p.m. ET*

Saturday, July 4 at Tampa Bay Rowdies - 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 11 at Louisville City FC - 8 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, July 15 vs. New Mexico United FC - 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Oakland Roots SC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 25 at FC Tulsa - 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Monterey Bay FC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 8 vs. Phoenix Rising FC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 15 at Sacramento Republic FC - 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 22 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 26 at New Mexico United - 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 5 at Sporting Club Jacksonville - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 12 at Oakland Roots SC - 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. Orange County SC - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26 at Monterey Bay FC - 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 9 vs. FC Tulsa - 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Las Vegas Lights FC - 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Phoenix Rising FC - 10 p.m. ET.

*Denotes Prinx Tires USL Cup match

The league will announce match times for the next round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup for qualifying clubs at a later date.

