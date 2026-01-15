Hartford Athletic Thanks Kyle Edwards for Three Historic Seasons

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







As Kyle Edwards takes the next step in his athletic career, Hartford Athletic would like to extend a truly heartfelt thank you for his countless contributions to this club.

Over the span of his three-year career in the Green & Blue, Edwards totaled 22 goals and seven assists. He finishes his Hartford career as the club's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in USL Championship goals and in second place for goals scored across all competitions.

The 2025 season saw an incredible showing from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines native. First and foremost, Edwards cemented himself as the best Super Sub in the league by scoring eight goals as a substitute and setting the USL Single Season Record for Goals Off the Bench. Additionally, Edwards' 12 regular season goals put him in first on the team for goals scored.

For his performance, the 5'8" forward was named to the USL Team of the Week three times throughout the 2025 season, as well as being nominated for USL Player of the Month in August. Last but certainly not least, Hartford Athletic fans voted Edwards Offensive Player of the Year for his crucial contributions in front of goal.

Edwards first signed with Hartford in 2023 and immediately made an impact. He ranked second on the team in USL Championship goals (seven) and added three assists. The then-26-year-old appeared in 26 matches, 10 of which were starts. The 2024 season saw him add three more goals and one assist to his stat sheet.

While he will be missed dearly, the club would like to wish Kyle the best of luck in his next chapter!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.