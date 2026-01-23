Hartford Athletic Adds Towering, Big-Game Goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho to Fortify the Back Line in 2026

Hartford Athletic News Release







As Hartford Athletic builds toward an ambitious 2026 campaign, the club is excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho. At 6'5", 225 pounds, Carvalho brings a commanding physical presence, calm decision-making, and the kind of steady, game-managing reliability that can elevate an entire defensive group. Comfortable organizing traffic in front of him and trusted to deliver in pressure moments, the Florianópolis, Brazil native arrives in Hartford after a collegiate career defined by consistency, shot-stopping, and winning experience.

Carvalho capped his college run with a standout 2025 season at Bryant University, where he played every minute of the year between the posts. He finished with 45 saves and nine shutouts, and posted the best save percentage in the America East Conference at 82%, anchoring Bryant with a composed, commanding presence. His impact earned him Second Team All-America East recognition, reflecting both his production and the confidence he instilled across the back line.

The upcoming 2026 season will mark Carvalho's rookie year in the USL, as he makes the transition to the professional game.

"Enzo came through a few very successful college programs and was a target for us this off-season," noted Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "We believe he will learn, grow quickly, and challenge the rest of our goalkeeping core right away. We are pleased to welcome Enzo and his wife to Hartford as he starts his professional career with us."

Prior to Bryant, Carvalho spent his fifth collegiate season at NC State University in the ACC, making eight appearances and starts while recording a 0.91 goals-against average and a 78.1% save percentage against top-level competition. He began his collegiate journey at MidAmerica Nazarene University, where he appeared in 57 matches and totaled 206 saves.

That early chapter included a defining title run. In 2023, Carvalho helped lead MidAmerica Nazarene to the NAIA National Championship, playing the full match in the final as the Bulldogs secured a 2-1 victory over Milligan University. He earned NAIA All-Tournament Team honors during the championship run, reinforcing his reputation as a goalkeeper who delivers when the stakes are highest.

Carvalho joins Hartford Athletic with accolades that underscore his impact: Second Team All-America East (2025), America East Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 8, 2025), NAIA All-Tournament Team (2023), and First Team All-Conference (2022).

With size, composure, and a proven ability to anchor a defense, he comes to Hartford ready to compete and bring stability to the group heading into 2026.







