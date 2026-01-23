Hartford Athletic Adds Proven Goal-Scoring Midfielder Barry Coffey to Ignite the Attack in 2026

Published on January 23, 2026

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic continues to strengthen its attacking core ahead of the 2026 season with the signing of Barry Coffey. A dynamic, goal-driven midfielder, Coffey arrives from Ireland after a standout campaign that established him as one of the most dangerous attacking players in the League of Ireland First Division. At 5'11", 165 pounds, the Cork native brings sharp movement, technical quality, and a natural instinct for arriving in the right places at the right time.

Coffey's 2025 season with Cobh Ramblers was exceptional. The 24-year-old led the First Division in goals, scoring 26 times with four assists over 35 league matches, combining lethal finishing with excellent ball control and creative passing that consistently unlocked defenses. His influence from midfield made him the focal point of Cobh's attack and earned him the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland First Division Player of the Year, as he powered the club to a strong league finish.

The 2026 campaign will mark Coffey's first season in the USL Championship, where he brings a rare blend of creativity and scoring production from midfield.

Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke pointed to both Coffey's background and mentality as key factors in the signing: "Barry's goal contribution record speaks for itself. His upbringing at Celtic, recent form in Ireland, and relentless pursuit of improvement and team success made him a great fit for our group."

Coffey's professional foundation was built in the Celtic FC reserve system from 2018 to 2020, developing in a fast-paced, possession-oriented environment that sharpened his technical ability and tactical awareness. He gained valuable senior experience in 2021 on loan with Cliftonville FC, making 13 appearances, scoring two goals, and adding an assist in the Northern Ireland Premiership.

Later that year, Coffey joined Cork City FC, where he quickly made an impact and earned a permanent move. The 2022 season proved pivotal, as he led the club in scoring with 14 goals and added four assists, helping Cork City secure the First Division title and promotion. He remained a consistent contributor throughout 2023 and 2024 before moving to Cobh Ramblers, where his game reached new heights.

Internationally, Coffey has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth levels from U15 through U19, earning 28 caps and gaining valuable experience in UEFA competition. With elite development, proven production, and a relentless attacking edge, Barry Coffey arrives in Hartford ready to make an immediate impact in 2026.







