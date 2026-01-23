Ben Barjolo Transferred to Portland Timbers II

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC announces that forward Ben Barjolo has transferred to Portland Timbers II for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Barjolo, 18, came through the Atlanta United Academy before signing with Orange County SC in 2023 and has made 21 appearances across all competitions since his professional debut in 2024. In 2025, he featured seven times in the USL Championship for Orange County before joining Union Omaha on loan in USL League One, where he made an impact by scoring his first professional goal for the Owls against Texoma FC in September.

Before turning pro, Barjolo also excelled at the youth level, including playing in the USL Academy League, where he scored multiple goals and featured consistently during Orange County SC's run in the USL Academy Cup competitions with OCSC II.

We look forward to following his continued success with Timbers II in 2026.







