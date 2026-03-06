Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Irvine, Calif. - Orange County SC today announced the signing of Israeli striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC, pending league and federation approval.

Bazini arrives in Orange County after establishing himself as a dynamic attacking presence at Tormenta FC, where his movement, technical ability, and composure in front of goal made him a consistent threat in the final third. Comfortable operating centrally or drifting into wide areas, Bazini brings versatility and a proven scoring instinct to OCSC.

Before his time in USL League One, Bazini competed with Vermont Green FC in USL League Two. During his stint with Vermont Green, he earned the June Team of the Month award. He gained national attention with a No. 1 SportsCenter Top 10 bicycle kick, showcasing his creativity and athleticism.

Bazini is widely recognized for his standout collegiate career at the University of Vermont. He played a pivotal role in leading the Catamounts to their first-ever NCAA Division I Men's Soccer National Championship in 2024, scoring six goals during a historic postseason run. He tied an NCAA record by scoring in five consecutive tournament matches, further cementing his reputation as a big-game performer.

With the addition of Bazini, Orange County SC continues to strengthen its attacking unit and build a roster capable of competing at the highest level of the USL Championship.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs forward Yaniv Bazini - February, 2026

Name: Yaniv Bazini

Pronunciation: YAH-neev bah-ZEE-nee

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 183 lbs

Born: July 16, 1999

Birthplace: Beit Hanan, Israel

Hometown: Beit Hanan, Israel

Previous Club: Tormenta FC

