Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Irvine, Calif. - Orange County SC today announced the signing of Israeli striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC, pending league and federation approval.
Bazini arrives in Orange County after establishing himself as a dynamic attacking presence at Tormenta FC, where his movement, technical ability, and composure in front of goal made him a consistent threat in the final third. Comfortable operating centrally or drifting into wide areas, Bazini brings versatility and a proven scoring instinct to OCSC.
Before his time in USL League One, Bazini competed with Vermont Green FC in USL League Two. During his stint with Vermont Green, he earned the June Team of the Month award. He gained national attention with a No. 1 SportsCenter Top 10 bicycle kick, showcasing his creativity and athleticism.
Bazini is widely recognized for his standout collegiate career at the University of Vermont. He played a pivotal role in leading the Catamounts to their first-ever NCAA Division I Men's Soccer National Championship in 2024, scoring six goals during a historic postseason run. He tied an NCAA record by scoring in five consecutive tournament matches, further cementing his reputation as a big-game performer.
With the addition of Bazini, Orange County SC continues to strengthen its attacking unit and build a roster capable of competing at the highest level of the USL Championship.
For more information, visit orangecountysoccer.com.
Transaction Details:
Orange County SC signs forward Yaniv Bazini - February, 2026
Name: Yaniv Bazini
Pronunciation: YAH-neev bah-ZEE-nee
Position: Forward
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 183 lbs
Born: July 16, 1999
Birthplace: Beit Hanan, Israel
Hometown: Beit Hanan, Israel
Previous Club: Tormenta FC
Social Media: @yavinibazini on Instagram
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2026
- Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic vs. Sporting Jax - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Midfielder Richie Aman on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Rodriguez, Jesse Tita to USL Academy Contracts for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Elegance and Identity: Macron and Miami FC Unveil the New Home Kit 2026 - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Nine Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil - Oakland Roots SC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Callum Frogson - Brooklyn FC
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games - Oakland Roots SC
- Republic FC Signs Brooks Doolittle to USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- For the Fans: Special Activations Highlight Brooklyn FC Men's Inaugural Match - Brooklyn FC
- Battery Add Wayne, Rigsby, Held, Alexandre to 2026 Roster - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Open Season at Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC
- U-17 USYNT and Tyson Espy Punch Ticket to Qatar
- OCSC Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual Gala Benefiting Soccer-For-All Programs
- Tyson Espy Leads Defensive Shutout as U.S. U-17s Cruise to 10-0 Victory
- Tyson Espy Anchors U-17 USYNT in 8-0 Clean Sheet Win