For the Fans: Special Activations Highlight Brooklyn FC Men's Inaugural Match

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC will make history this Sunday, March 8, when professional men's soccer officially arrives in the borough. The team takes on Indy Eleven for our historic home opener at Maimonides Park.

To celebrate the moment, we're throwing a part at the stadium! We've packed the afternoon with fan-friendly activations to ensure the men's inaugural matchday is unforgettable for the whole family.

Fan-Friendly Highlights:

Free Brooklyn FC Hat: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will snag a limited-edition cap to rep the club in style.

Hotdog & a Drink on Us: The first 1,500 fans to arrive will receive a voucher for a free hotdog and non-alcoholic drink to fuel the cheers!

Face Painting & Sign Making: Get "match-ready" at our fan zones-paint your colors high and craft the perfect sign to show the team some love.

Photo Booth: Grab your crew and head to the photo booth to capture a permanent memory of this special day.

Sunday is expected to be the first warm day of the year. What better way to shake off the winter blues than to come out to Coney Island and support Brooklyn's professional soccer club. This is professional soccer, the Brooklyn way!

Match Details:

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Kickoff: 3:00 PM (Gates open early for activations!)

Location: Maimonides Park, Coney Island

Don't miss your chance to say you were there from the very beginning. Let's show the league what the Brooklyn way really means!







