San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2026 Roster on USL Academy Agreements

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced it has added defender Angel Mercado, forward Leonides Urrutia and goalkeeper Victor Velazquez to the roster on academy agreements, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We're proud to continue providing opportunities for players from our academy to train and compete with the first team," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Angel, Leonides and Victor have earned this chance through their work and progression, and we're excited to see them continue developing alongside our professionals."

Mercado joins the first team for the second straight season after having made his professional debut in the USL Cup at Colorado Springs last June. The defender has made nine caps for the Puerto Rico U20 national team since debuting in December 2025, most recently playing 349 minutes in the squad's U20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Urrutia will also return as an academy signing for the second consecutive campaign. He became San Antonio's first scorer during preseason competition, netting the opening goal against University of the Incarnate Word. The 17-year-old made his professional debut in June 2024, going on to make his first league appearance in August against Lexington SC.

Velazquez earns his first call-up to the first team this season after training with the squad during preseason. He has been a member of the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos since age 12 and is committed to play collegiately at Letourneau University this fall.

San Antonio FC kicks off the USL Championship season Saturday, March 7, hosting Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.







