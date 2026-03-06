Elegance and Identity: Macron and Miami FC Unveil the New Home Kit 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







BOLOGNA - Light, energy, style. Miami is a city defined by harmonious contrasts: the blue of the ocean, the sun illuminating the skyline, contemporary elegance blending with a vibrant and multicultural community. The new Home Kit 2026 created by Macron for Miami FC is designed to portray precisely this identity, transforming the essence of the city into a jersey with a distinctive and refined design.

The new Miami FC Home Shirt 2026 stands out for its sky-blue base enhanced by an embossed graphic that adds depth and dynamism to the fabric surface. The pattern is composed of a repeated world map motif featured in the club's crest, a reference to the multicultural spirit and global identity that characterise the Floridian city. The design is enriched by a V-neck and knitted sleeve cuffs in orange with white and sky-blue accents. Orange also appears in the piping that outlines the sleeves, lending further elegance to the garment. On the chest sit the Miami FC crest, crafted as a silicone patch on a suede-effect base, and the Macron Hero, the logo of the Italian brand.

The external backneck panel, also edged with orange piping, features the same world map design present in the club crest and already repeated in embossed form on the front of the shirt. The inner collar is personalised with a half-orange, half-sky-blue label displaying the Miami FC crest, the Macron Hero logo and the wording 'Designed in Bologna', certifying that the garment was conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus.

The match kit is completed by white shorts featuring orange side bands with white and sky-blue details, while the socks transition from sky blue at the top to orange at the bottom in a gradual fade.

As with all garments produced by Macron for its partner clubs, the new Miami FC Home Kit is made using Eco Fabrics, derived 100% from post-consumer recycled plastic, underlining the shared commitment to environmental sustainability. Specifically, the shirt is made from Eco Softlock, a technical fabric that guarantees lightness, durability and comfort, while Eco Micromesh inserts provide additional breathability. The fit is slim, offering a close and contemporary silhouette in keeping with the modern aesthetic that defines the club.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.