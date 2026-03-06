Match Preview: Hartford Athletic vs. Sporting Jax
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
A new season begins, and a new opponent enters the picture as Hartford Athletic travels south to face Sporting Jax on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and the beginning of what could become a compelling new rivalry in the USL Championship.
Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and The WWAX as the Green & Blue kick off their 2026 campaign on the road.
A New Rivalry Begins
With Sporting Jax entering the USL Championship landscape, Saturday's matchup represents uncharted territory for both clubs. First meetings always bring a unique level of unpredictability, and both sides will be eager to make an early statement in the season. For Hartford, the goal will be simple: set the tone early and carry forward the competitive momentum built over the past year.
Looking to Build on Last Season's Success
Hartford Athletic enters 2026 determined to build on its 2025 Jägermeister Cup run, a campaign that highlighted the club's resilience and ability to rise to big moments.
Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke believes the team is eager to translate that mentality into the start of league play.
¬â¹ ¬â¹Ã¯Â¿Â¼ ¬â¹"Opening the season on the road always presents a challenge, especially against a team you've never faced before," said Burke. "But our players are hungry, the group has worked extremely hard this preseason, and we're excited to get out there and compete."
New Firepower Meets a Steady Foundation
Hartford's roster heading into 2026 blends exciting additions with trusted leadership.
Leading the attack is striker Augustine "Augi" Williams, the USL Championship's top active goal scorer and one of the most proven finishers in league history. Fresh off a championship campaign in 2025, Williams brings elite scoring instincts and a physical presence that can change matches in an instant.
Defensively, Hartford added 6'4" centerback Britton Fischer, a versatile and athletic young defender who arrives after a standout run with Minnesota United FC 2 and more than 60 professional appearances already to his name.
Behind the defense stands a familiar and reliable figure in goalkeeper Antony Siaha, whose shot-stopping ability and command of the penalty area continue to anchor the Green & Blue back line.
Together, the trio highlights the balance Hartford hopes to bring into the new season: firepower up top, strength in defense, and experience in goal.
Sporting Jax Building Momentum
Sporting Jax enters the matchup after a strong 2025 campaign, where the Jacksonville-based club finished with a winning record and established itself as a competitive side heading into its USL Championship debut.
Playing in front of their home crowd at Hodges Stadium, Sporting Jax will be eager to showcase their squad and start their season with a signature result against an established Championship opponent.
Opening Night Energy
Season openers always bring a unique blend of anticipation, energy, and opportunity. For Hartford Athletic, the trip to Jacksonville is a chance to launch the 2026 campaign with confidence, and to start writing the first chapter in a brand-new rivalry.
Kickoff: Saturday, March 7, 7:30 PM ET
Location: Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL
Watch live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and The WWAX.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2026
- Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic vs. Sporting Jax - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Midfielder Richie Aman on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Rodriguez, Jesse Tita to USL Academy Contracts for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Elegance and Identity: Macron and Miami FC Unveil the New Home Kit 2026 - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Nine Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil - Oakland Roots SC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Callum Frogson - Brooklyn FC
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games - Oakland Roots SC
- Republic FC Signs Brooks Doolittle to USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- For the Fans: Special Activations Highlight Brooklyn FC Men's Inaugural Match - Brooklyn FC
- Battery Add Wayne, Rigsby, Held, Alexandre to 2026 Roster - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Open Season at Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic vs. Sporting Jax
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Cypriot Midfielder Christos Hadjipaschalis for 2026
- Hartford Athletic Adds Dynamic Salvadoran Midfielder Andrés Hernández Ahead of 2026
- Hartford Athletic Lands Proven Goal Scorer Augustine Williams to Power the Attack
- Hartford Athletic Adds Towering, Big-Game Goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho to Fortify the Back Line in 2026