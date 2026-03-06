Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Callum Frogson
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed defender Callum Frogson, pending league and federation approval.
Frogson, 22, joins Brooklyn FC after a decorated collegiate career that spanned multiple programs and levels of NCAA competition.
A native of Nottingham, England, he most recently completed his senior season at the University of North Carolina, where he started all 20 matches along the back line and logged 1,811 minutes. He helped anchor a defense that posted eight clean sheets and finished the year with a .850 goals-against average, adding one assist during the season.
"Callum is a strong, reliable defender who competes every day," said Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He reads the game well, brings a physical presence to the back line, and has shown the ability to handle big minutes at a high level. We are excited to welcome him to Brooklyn."
Before starring for the UNC team, Frogson played a season at Florida Atlantic University and two seasons at NCAA Division II school Fort Hays State University in Kansas.
Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
