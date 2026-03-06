Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added Jackson Kiil ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The 22-year-old Stanford Alumni will join the team pending league and federation approval.

"Jackson joins us from nearby Stanford and brings tremendous work ethic and physicality to his position. He's had an outstanding preseason as he's worked his way back from injury, and we're excited for him to continue his soccer journey with us," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "Technically gifted and dangerous around the goal, Jackson combines quality with relentless movement. His ability to press, stretch defenses with runs in behind, and compete at a high level makes him a valuable addition for the 2026 season."

The San Diego, California native made the ACC all academic team in his time in college.







