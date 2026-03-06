Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added Jackson Kiil ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The 22-year-old Stanford Alumni will join the team pending league and federation approval.
"Jackson joins us from nearby Stanford and brings tremendous work ethic and physicality to his position. He's had an outstanding preseason as he's worked his way back from injury, and we're excited for him to continue his soccer journey with us," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "Technically gifted and dangerous around the goal, Jackson combines quality with relentless movement. His ability to press, stretch defenses with runs in behind, and compete at a high level makes him a valuable addition for the 2026 season."
The San Diego, California native made the ACC all academic team in his time in college.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2026
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Midfielder Richie Aman on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Rodriguez, Jesse Tita to USL Academy Contracts for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Elegance and Identity: Macron and Miami FC Unveil the New Home Kit 2026 - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Nine Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil - Oakland Roots SC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Callum Frogson - Brooklyn FC
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games - Oakland Roots SC
- Republic FC Signs Brooks Doolittle to USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- For the Fans: Special Activations Highlight Brooklyn FC Men's Inaugural Match - Brooklyn FC
- Battery Add Wayne, Rigsby, Held, Alexandre to 2026 Roster - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Open Season at Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games
- Leaders from Airbnb and Anthem Blue Cross Join the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation in Unveiling Refurbished Mini-Soccer Pitch at Lincoln Square Park
- Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC
- Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation