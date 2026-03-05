Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







And just like that, the USL Championship is back.

Roots will begin their 2026 campaign on the road this Saturday, March 7th with a 7 PM PT kickoff in Seaside, CA versus in-state rivals Monterey Bay FC.

It has been an offseason of change for Roots, who enter the new year boasting both an overhauled roster and a new man at the helm in head coach Ryan Martin. Oakland will be eager to test whether or not these changes have amounted to what the club hopes is an evolution in their fortunes on the pitch.

There is perhaps no better opponent for this kind of litmus test for Oakland than Monterey Bay, who have kept the all-time series neck-and-neck since their first matchup in 2022. Heading into Saturday, Roots hold an overall 4-1-4 (W-D-L) record versus Monterey in the all-time series.

Aside from the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day, Roots also have a bit of history on the line in the first matchup of 2026.

With his Golden Boot clinching goal in Roots' final game of 2025, Peter Wilson tied the USL Championship's all-time scoring streak record with goals in eight straight appearances. This mark matched Hadji Barry's record set with Sporting KC II in 2018, and a goal in the 2026 season opener would leave Wilson alone at the top.

But even an assist would spell history for Wilson, who is also one game shy of joining a three-way tie atop the all-time USL Championship leaderboard for consecutive appearances with a goal contribution at nine.

Oakland will hope to complement Wilson's historic attacking prowess with a reconstructed back-line. Having conceded a league-worst 52 goals in regular season matches a season ago, Roots have brought in five new defensive faces ahead of 2026 in hopes of balancing the pitch and tipping results in their favor on a more consistent basis.

Following the trip to Seaside for the season opener, Roots will return to the Oakland Coliseum for their own home opener on March 14th at 7 PM PT to face New Mexico United. Before treating the home crowd to a post-game fireworks display, local hip-hop legend and new club co-owner E-40 will perform at halftime.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.