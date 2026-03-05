Phoenix Rising Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced its 2026 Broadcast Schedule. 33 matches will be broadcast on Arizona's Family Network (KPHO, KTVK, AZFS), with one match currently set to air on national television.
Arizona's Family returns for its third season carrying the club's matches, with 19 to air on Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS), seven on both 3TV (KTVK) and AZFS, five on 3TV and two on CBS 5 (KPHO).
"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Arizona's Family," said Phoenix Rising Club President Bobby Dulle. " As we prepare to celebrate our tenth season as Phoenix Rising, we know how important it is to share our story with as many fans as possible."
Matches on Arizona's Family will also be available to stream on its app as well as at azfamily.com/livestream.
HOW TO STREAM
With the exception of its nationally-broadcast match, Rising matches will be available to stream on ESPN+ (27) or CBS Sports Golazo Network (6).
Matches on the Golazo Network are available with no subscription required through the Paramount+ app as well as via CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, Roku TV and more.
Rising's six Golazo broadcasts are currently scheduled for its matches against San Antonio FC (May 9), Monterey Bay FC (July 18, September 5), Las Vegas Lights FC (October 10), Orange County SC (October 17) and Lexington SC (October 24).
The rest of Rising's matches will be available to stream either through Arizona's Family or ESPN+.
NATIONAL BROADCAST MATCHES
In addition to the 33 matches available on Arizona's Family, Rising will play on national television midseason with CBS Sports Network carrying the club's August 19 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Notably, Rising has brought in large audiences in past nationally televised matchups, with its match against San Antonio FC in April 2025 drawing a league-record 776,000 viewers, per Nielsen Big Data (Live + SD).
DATE TIME (PHX) OPPONENT BROADCAST
Mar. 7 6:30 p.m. @San Antonio FC 3TV, ESPN+
Mar. 14 7:00 p.m. Orange County SC AZFS, ESPN+
Mar. 21 3:00 p.m. Oakland Roots SC AZFS, ESPN+
Mar. 28 5:00 p.m. @FC Tulsa 3TV, ESPN+
Apr. 4 7:00 p.m. @Sacramento Republic FC CBS 5, AZFS, ESPN+
Apr. 11 7:00 p.m. New Mexico United 3TV, ESPN+
Apr. 18 4:00 p.m. @Miami FC AZFS, ESPN+
Apr. 25 7:00 p.m. Col. Springs Switchbacks FC* AZFS, ESPN+
May 2 4:00 p.m. @Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
May 9 7:00 p.m. San Antonio FC AZFS, Golazo
May 16 7:00 p.m. Orange County SC* AZFS, ESPN+
May 23 4:30 p.m. @Tampa Bay Rowdies AZFS, ESPN+
May 30 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC AZFS, ESPN+
Jun. 6 6:30 p.m. @New Mexico United FC* 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Jun. 10 7:30 p.m. Louisville City FC CBS 5, ESPN+
Jun. 13 6:00 p.m. @El Paso Locomotive FC ESPN2
Jun. 20 7:30 p.m. Oakland Roots SC 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Jul. 4 6:00 p.m. @Col. Springs Switchbacks FC 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Jul 11 8:00 p.m. @AV Alta FC* AZFS, ESPN+
Jul. 18 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC 3TV/AZFS, Golazo
Jul. 25 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. @Las Vegas Lights FC AZFS, ESPN+
Aug. 8 4:00 p.m. @Lexington SC 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. Col. Springs Switchbacks FC CBSSN
Aug. 22 8:00 p.m. @Sacramento Republic FC AZFS, ESPN+
Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. Indy Eleven 3TV, ESPN+
Sep. 5 7:00 p.m. @Monterey Bay FC AZFS, Golazo
Sep. 12 7:00 p.m. FC Tulsa AZFS, ESPN+
Sep. 19 7:00 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FC AZFS, ESPN+
Sep. 26 7:00 p.m. @Oakland Roots SC AZFS, ESPN+
Oct. 3 6:00 p.m. @New Mexico United FC 3TV/AZFS, ESPN+
Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC AZFS, Golazo
Oct. 17 7:00 p.m. @Orange County SC AZFS, Golazo
Oct. 24 7:00 p.m. Lexington SC AZFS, Golazo
* Prinx Tires USL Cup
TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION
Phoenix Rising kicks off its 2026 regular season on the road against San Antonio FC on March 7 before returning to 38th & Washington for its home opener against Orange County SC on March 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST. Tickets for the home opener are available at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.
