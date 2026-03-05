Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today its full TV broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, which includes a pair of nationally-televised games on CBS Sports Network, an expanded slate of 15 home games locally aired on WPRI-TV's myRITV, and 18 games on NESN, who will return as the Ocean State club's exclusive regional broadcaster. All 32 non-nationally televised games will be available via livestream on ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) or the CBS Sports Golazo Network.
"We are excited to continue working with our local and regional broadcast partners to release our most comprehensive broadcast plan to date," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "From local to national air, we are proud to showcase our games on NESN, myRITV and CBS Sports Network. Fans from all over the country will have accessible options to watch all of our games."
Expanding from its five games in 2025, WPRI-TV's myRITV will air 15 Rhode Island FC home games in 2026, beginning with its 401 Night vs. Detroit City FC on Saturday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m. From there, RIFC's exclusive local broadcast partner will carry all but two home games at Centreville Bank Stadium, including Rhode Island FC's annual Beat Hartford Night when it hosts regional rival Hartford Athletic on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. It will close out its 15-game broadcast slate when it airs RIFC's annual Fan Appreciation Night vs. defending USL Championship title winner Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
"We're excited to continue building our partnership with RIFC, " said Joe Abouzeid, Vice President and General Manager WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV, and the CW Providence. "Bringing live Rhode Island FC matches to over-the-air television reinforces our commitment to connecting the club with local fans and making the excitement of their matches accessible to the entire community."
In addition to myRITV, NESN will return in 2026 as Rhode Island FC's exclusive regional broadcast partner, airing six games on NESN and 11 on NESN+. The network will carry 16 of the club's 17 road games this season and two of its home games, including its Home Opener vs. expansion team Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. (NESN). It will also carry RIFC's rivalry game vs. Hartford Athletic on July 18 (NESN+), which it will simulcast with myRITV. Local fans can also access games via NESN's streaming service, NESN 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at nesn360.com.
Rhode Island FC will feature nationally on CBS Sports Network twice this season. The network will carry RIFC's first Group Stage game in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, beginning when the Ocean State club travels to Hartford Athletic to open the tournament on April 25 at 7 p.m. One month later, Centreville Bank Stadium will take the national stage on May 23 when the Rhode Island FC plays host to expansion team Brooklyn FC at 7:30 p.m.
With the exception of the two nationally-broadcasted games, all 32 other RIFC games will also stream on ESPN Select and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Three RIFC games will stream for free on Golazo, while the remaining 29 games will air on ESPN Select.
Rhode Island FC 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule
DAY DATE KICK (ET) OPPONENT OUTLET STREAM
Saturday March 14 4:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville NESN ESPN Select
Saturday March 21 4:00 p.m. Louisville City FC NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday March 28 7:00 p.m. Miami FC NESN** ESPN Select
Saturday April 4 4:00 p.m. Detroit City FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday April 11 7:00 p.m. Lexington SC NESN+ ESPN Select
Wednesday April 22 7:30 p.m. Charleston Battery myRITV GOLAZO
Saturday April 25 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic* CBSSN ESPN Select
Saturday May 2 7:30 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday May 9 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday May 16 4:00 p.m. Portland Hearts of Pine* NESN ESPN Select
Saturday May 23 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC CBSSN ESPN Select
Saturday May 30 7:00 p.m. Indy Eleven NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday June 6 7:30 p.m. Westchester SC* myRITV GOLAZO
Saturday June 13 6:00 p.m. Loudoun United FC NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday July 4 7:30 p.m. Orange County SC myRITV ESPN Select
Wednesday July 8 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday July 11 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC* myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday July 18 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic NESN+/myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday July 25 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday Aug. 1 8:00 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday Aug. 8 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. FC Tulsa NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday Sept. 5 7:30 p.m Louisville City FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Sept. 12 7:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville NESN+ ESPN Select
Saturday Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. Miami FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Sept. 26 7:00 p.m. Charleston Battery NESN ESPN Select
Wednesday Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Indy Eleven myRITV GOLAZO
Saturday Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. Brooklyn FC NESN ESPN Select
Saturday Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. Detroit City FC NESN ESPN Select
Wednesday Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. Loudoun United FC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC myRITV ESPN Select
Saturday Oct. 24 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic NESN ESPN Select
*USL Prinx Tires Cup Group Stage
**Tape Delay: Sunday 3/29
For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2026
- Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Garrett Addams to Academy Contract - Lexington SC
- Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Sporting JAX Announces Match Themes for Inaugural USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Hosts Louisville City FC to Kick off 2026 Season - Lexington SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Sacramento Republic FC
- How to Watch the Battery in 2026 on National TV, Local Channels, Streaming and More - Charleston Battery
- Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026 - Detroit City FC
- CBS Contest Highlights Hounds' 2026 TV Schedule - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Two Indy Eleven Matches on National TV - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Jimmy Farkarlun - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Launches 2026 Home Jersey: The Mural Kit - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Announce Tampa Bay 44 as Local Broadcast Home for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Partners with LGSC Through Club Affiliate Program - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for in LouCity's Commonwealth Cup Opener - Louisville City FC
- United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Ticketing Provider vivenu - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Releases Capelli Sport Surge Kit
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Home Opener vs. Loudoun United FC Postponed
- Rhode Island FC Acquires Minnesota United FC Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan for 2026 Season