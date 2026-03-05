Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today its full TV broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, which includes a pair of nationally-televised games on CBS Sports Network, an expanded slate of 15 home games locally aired on WPRI-TV's myRITV, and 18 games on NESN, who will return as the Ocean State club's exclusive regional broadcaster. All 32 non-nationally televised games will be available via livestream on ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) or the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"We are excited to continue working with our local and regional broadcast partners to release our most comprehensive broadcast plan to date," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "From local to national air, we are proud to showcase our games on NESN, myRITV and CBS Sports Network. Fans from all over the country will have accessible options to watch all of our games."

Expanding from its five games in 2025, WPRI-TV's myRITV will air 15 Rhode Island FC home games in 2026, beginning with its 401 Night vs. Detroit City FC on Saturday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m. From there, RIFC's exclusive local broadcast partner will carry all but two home games at Centreville Bank Stadium, including Rhode Island FC's annual Beat Hartford Night when it hosts regional rival Hartford Athletic on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. It will close out its 15-game broadcast slate when it airs RIFC's annual Fan Appreciation Night vs. defending USL Championship title winner Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

"We're excited to continue building our partnership with RIFC, " said Joe Abouzeid, Vice President and General Manager WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV, and the CW Providence. "Bringing live Rhode Island FC matches to over-the-air television reinforces our commitment to connecting the club with local fans and making the excitement of their matches accessible to the entire community."

In addition to myRITV, NESN will return in 2026 as Rhode Island FC's exclusive regional broadcast partner, airing six games on NESN and 11 on NESN+. The network will carry 16 of the club's 17 road games this season and two of its home games, including its Home Opener vs. expansion team Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. (NESN). It will also carry RIFC's rivalry game vs. Hartford Athletic on July 18 (NESN+), which it will simulcast with myRITV. Local fans can also access games via NESN's streaming service, NESN 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at nesn360.com.

Rhode Island FC will feature nationally on CBS Sports Network twice this season. The network will carry RIFC's first Group Stage game in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, beginning when the Ocean State club travels to Hartford Athletic to open the tournament on April 25 at 7 p.m. One month later, Centreville Bank Stadium will take the national stage on May 23 when the Rhode Island FC plays host to expansion team Brooklyn FC at 7:30 p.m.

With the exception of the two nationally-broadcasted games, all 32 other RIFC games will also stream on ESPN Select and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Three RIFC games will stream for free on Golazo, while the remaining 29 games will air on ESPN Select.

Rhode Island FC 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule

DAY DATE KICK (ET) OPPONENT OUTLET STREAM

Saturday March 14 4:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville NESN ESPN Select

Saturday March 21 4:00 p.m. Louisville City FC NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday March 28 7:00 p.m. Miami FC NESN** ESPN Select

Saturday April 4 4:00 p.m. Detroit City FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday April 11 7:00 p.m. Lexington SC NESN+ ESPN Select

Wednesday April 22 7:30 p.m. Charleston Battery myRITV GOLAZO

Saturday April 25 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic* CBSSN ESPN Select

Saturday May 2 7:30 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday May 9 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday May 16 4:00 p.m. Portland Hearts of Pine* NESN ESPN Select

Saturday May 23 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC CBSSN ESPN Select

Saturday May 30 7:00 p.m. Indy Eleven NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday June 6 7:30 p.m. Westchester SC* myRITV GOLAZO

Saturday June 13 6:00 p.m. Loudoun United FC NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday July 4 7:30 p.m. Orange County SC myRITV ESPN Select

Wednesday July 8 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday July 11 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC* myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday July 18 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic NESN+/myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday July 25 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday Aug. 1 8:00 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday Aug. 8 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. FC Tulsa NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday Sept. 5 7:30 p.m Louisville City FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Sept. 12 7:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville NESN+ ESPN Select

Saturday Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. Miami FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Sept. 26 7:00 p.m. Charleston Battery NESN ESPN Select

Wednesday Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Indy Eleven myRITV GOLAZO

Saturday Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. Brooklyn FC NESN ESPN Select

Saturday Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. Detroit City FC NESN ESPN Select

Wednesday Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. Loudoun United FC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC myRITV ESPN Select

Saturday Oct. 24 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic NESN ESPN Select

*USL Prinx Tires Cup Group Stage

**Tape Delay: Sunday 3/29

