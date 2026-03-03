Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season
Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender CJ Williams for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 22-year-old signs with the Ocean State club after a successful four-year collegiate career at Boston College, where he was a regular starter throughout his career.
"CJ is a well-rounded defender who brings valuable experience at a young age," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His extensive collegiate experience will add important depth to our back line."
In four seasons with Boston College, Williams was a mainstay in the heart of the Eagle's defense, starting 52 of his 55 career games and logging 4,332 minutes. During his senior season in 2025, he led a defensive unit that kept six shutouts, going the full 90 in seven of his final eight games. Williams also contributed two goals and one assist for the Eagles, the most memorable of which came in Boston College's come-from-behind 2-1 win over in-state rivals Boston University on Sept. 23, 2025. After the Eagles went down 1-0, Williams unleashed a long-range rocket to knot the game at one with less than three minutes remaining, before assisting the game winner just moments later to secure the dramatic victory.
A Valley Stream, New York Native, Williams spent his youth development years featuring for both New York City FC and Red Bull New York's academy.
Name: CJ Williams
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Birthday: Jan. 29, 2004
Hometown: Valley Stream, New York
Previous teams: Boston College (NCAA)
RIFC now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season:
2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:
GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro
DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 25-CJ Williams, 32-Hamady Diop
MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson
FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Logan Dorsey, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters
For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 3, 2026
- GK Sheridan Signs Hounds Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Brooklyn FC Announces Men's Coaching and Performance Staff Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation - Oakland Roots SC
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Forward Bertin Jacquesson - Oakland Roots SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Nicolás Cardona - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Former Northern Ireland International Ryan McLaughlin - Brooklyn FC
- Indy Eleven Selects IU Health as "Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider" - Indy Eleven
- LSC Signs Former U.S. Men's National Team Forward, MLS Veteran Jonathan Lewis - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Home Opener vs. Loudoun United FC Postponed
- Rhode Island FC Acquires Minnesota United FC Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Partners with Rhode Island Energy for Second-Annual Postgame Fireworks Series
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Brown University Forward Jamin Gogo Peters