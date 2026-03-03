Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender CJ Williams for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 22-year-old signs with the Ocean State club after a successful four-year collegiate career at Boston College, where he was a regular starter throughout his career.

"CJ is a well-rounded defender who brings valuable experience at a young age," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His extensive collegiate experience will add important depth to our back line."

In four seasons with Boston College, Williams was a mainstay in the heart of the Eagle's defense, starting 52 of his 55 career games and logging 4,332 minutes. During his senior season in 2025, he led a defensive unit that kept six shutouts, going the full 90 in seven of his final eight games. Williams also contributed two goals and one assist for the Eagles, the most memorable of which came in Boston College's come-from-behind 2-1 win over in-state rivals Boston University on Sept. 23, 2025. After the Eagles went down 1-0, Williams unleashed a long-range rocket to knot the game at one with less than three minutes remaining, before assisting the game winner just moments later to secure the dramatic victory.

A Valley Stream, New York Native, Williams spent his youth development years featuring for both New York City FC and Red Bull New York's academy.

Name: CJ Williams

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Birthday: Jan. 29, 2004

Hometown: Valley Stream, New York

Previous teams: Boston College (NCAA)

RIFC now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 25-CJ Williams, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Logan Dorsey, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.