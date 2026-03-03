LSC Signs Former U.S. Men's National Team Forward, MLS Veteran Jonathan Lewis

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has further bolstered its menacing attack with the signing of former U.S. Men's National Team forward and MLS veteran Jonathan Lewis.

The 28-year-old brings nearly 200 MLS appearances, CONCACAF Gold Cup and U-20 Championship trophies, and a USL Championship title to Lexington's attack.

Internationally, he has capped 20 times for the Stars and Stripes, including eight appearances with the senior squad.

Over his professional career, Lewis has racked up 196 appearances for MLS clubs since being drafted third overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by New York City FC. In eight seasons split between NYCFC and the Colorado Rapids, he recorded 33 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

"I'm really excited to be joining Lexington Sporting Club and to represent this city," said Lewis. "From the first conversations, I could feel the ambition here, and I'm coming in ready to work, compete and do whatever it takes to help the team win. I can't wait to get in front of the fans and give them something to be proud of this season."

Lewis spent the first three seasons of his MLS career with NYCFC. During that stretch, he was briefly loaned to Louisville City FC in 2018. Lewis was then traded to Colorado ahead of the 2019 season and spent six seasons with the Rapids, making 161 appearances across all competitions.

In February 2025, Lewis signed with England's Barnsley FC. He was limited to five appearances abroad due to injury.

On the international stage, Lewis debuted for the United States at the U-20 level in 2016 under head coach Tab Ramos. He helped the team win the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, and after seven appearances with the U-23 squad, he made his senior national team debut in 2019.

Lewis scored twice in a 7-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on Feb. 1, 2021, and added two assists in international friendlies. He also made two starts during the United States' run to the 2021 Gold Cup title.

Lewis rounds out a top-tier forward room in Lexington consisting of Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Michael Adedokun, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef and Braudílio Rodrigues.







