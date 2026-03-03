El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Nicolás Cardona

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed defender Nicolás Cardona, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Nico brings stability in our defensive back line with versatility as a fullback and central defender," Head Coach Junior Gonzalez said. "His experience playing for the Puerto Rican national team along with competing both internationally and domestically makes him a great addition to our roster."

Cardona arrives in El Paso after two seasons with Miami FC in USL Championship. Over 53 appearances, he compiled four assists leading the club in tackles (69) and duel success rate (57 percent) in 2024 along with tackle success rate in 2025 (81 percent).

The 27-year-old has five total years of USL experience starting in 2021. Across his time with Hartford Athletic (USLC), Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USL1) and Miami FC (USLC), he has tallied 124 appearances while posting five goals and five assists.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mendez made his international debut with the Puerto Rican national team in a 2021 friendly against the Dominican Republic. He later went on to captain the side and has appeared for the team in the CONCACAF Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers.

As of this addition, El Paso's 2026 roster is as follows:

Goalkeeper (2): Sebastian Mora-Mora, Abraham Romero

Defender (9): Tony Alfaro, Nicolás Cardona, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (6): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Daniel Gomez, Alex Mendez, Carl Sainté, Gabi Torres

Forward (5): Diego Abitia, Beto Avila, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Rubio Rubín

