Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announce the addition of forward Bertin Jacquesson ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old most recently featured for USL Championship winning side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

"Bertin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who can hurt opponents in a variety of ways with his directness and threat toward goal. He has the ability to stretch teams with runs in behind and the quality to beat defenders individually in 1v1 situations," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He brings a strong pedigree, having won the USL Championship with Pittsburgh last season, previously played for Real Salt Lake, and developed at the University of Pittsburgh. Beyond his attacking qualities, Bertin is committed defensively and will help us win the ball higher up the field to ignite our attack. He's also a tremendous young man, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Oakland and to the Roots."

Born in France, Jacquesson was drafted in the first round of the SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake. He would go onto make 10 MLS appearances and feature for the reserved side 18 times before joining Pittsburgh first on loan in 2024 then permanently in 2025.







