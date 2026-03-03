Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Forward Bertin Jacquesson
Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announce the addition of forward Bertin Jacquesson ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old most recently featured for USL Championship winning side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
"Bertin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who can hurt opponents in a variety of ways with his directness and threat toward goal. He has the ability to stretch teams with runs in behind and the quality to beat defenders individually in 1v1 situations," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He brings a strong pedigree, having won the USL Championship with Pittsburgh last season, previously played for Real Salt Lake, and developed at the University of Pittsburgh. Beyond his attacking qualities, Bertin is committed defensively and will help us win the ball higher up the field to ignite our attack. He's also a tremendous young man, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Oakland and to the Roots."
Born in France, Jacquesson was drafted in the first round of the SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake. He would go onto make 10 MLS appearances and feature for the reserved side 18 times before joining Pittsburgh first on loan in 2024 then permanently in 2025.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 3, 2026
- GK Sheridan Signs Hounds Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Brooklyn FC Announces Men's Coaching and Performance Staff Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation - Oakland Roots SC
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Forward Bertin Jacquesson - Oakland Roots SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Nicolás Cardona - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Former Northern Ireland International Ryan McLaughlin - Brooklyn FC
- Indy Eleven Selects IU Health as "Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider" - Indy Eleven
- LSC Signs Former U.S. Men's National Team Forward, MLS Veteran Jonathan Lewis - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Forward Bertin Jacquesson
- Oakland Roots SC Announces That the Club Has Bought out the Contract of Ilya Alekseev
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces the Addition of 4 Academy Contracts Coming from Project 51O
- Oakland Roots SC Unveils 2026 CHARLY Kits Rooted in Myth, Movement, and the Town