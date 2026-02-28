Oakland Roots SC Announces That the Club Has Bought out the Contract of Ilya Alekseev

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC today announced that the club has bought out the contract of defender Ilya Alekseev. The 20-year-old progressed through the Project 51O development team before earning his first professional contract in the summer of 2024.

Alekseev suffered an ACL tear in the offseason that will rule him out for the 2026 USL Championship season. Although the injury occurred outside of Oakland Roots' season and training activities, the club is committed to supporting Ilya throughout his recovery process.

"Ilya has been an important part of the early growth of Oakland Roots' development team, Project 51O," said Oakland Roots GM Dustin Cleaver. "While we're disappointed, we are committed to supporting Ilya in the next steps in his soccer journey."

Ilya departs Oakland Roots as the club's youngest-ever goal scorer, having made 35 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions.

